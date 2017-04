* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points (bps) on the day at 8.58 percent, off the session low of 8.54 percent. * Traders say retreat in the rupee from session highs prompting some selling in debt as well. * The 10-year yield had dropped as much as 7 bps to 8.54 percent following the U.S. jobs data is now tracking rupee movements, dealers say. * The central bank's policy review on Nov. 29 will be the next key trigger for the bond market with most traders anticipating a repo rate hike of 25 bps along with a cut in the marginal standing facility rate of 25 bps. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)