* USD/INR extends gains, though still down on day. The pair at 61.55/57, off 61.05 lows seen early session, 61.655/665 Tuesday close. * USD buying for defence by state-run banks and demand from private oil company keeping the pair bid, traders say. * Rumours of some forex demand from state-run refiners returning to the market. But some bank dealers who deal with such firms say have yet to see any demand. * The RBI said last week that its oil swap window remained operational and any tapering will be calibrated. * Local shares also extend losses, down 1 percent. * Dollar index trading up 0.05 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)