* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.85 percent and
the broader NSE index is lower 0.9 percent, on
profit-taking after rising to their highest since November 2010
earlier in the week.
* Asian stocks also fall, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6
percent on fears of tighter policy in China.
* Shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall 4.5 percent after
the company's July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7
percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters,
dealers say.
* Other IT stocks also drop on profit-taking: Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd is down 1.4 percent, while Infosys Ltd
is lower 1.2 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd
falls 1.3 percent.
* The NSE index for IT shares up 45.4 percent in 2013
compared with the NSE index's returns of 4.6 percent, as of
Tuesday's close.
* Among blue-chip shares, Tata Motors Ltd falls 2.8
percent after marking its record high last week.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)