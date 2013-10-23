* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index is lower 0.9 percent, on profit-taking after rising to their highest since November 2010 earlier in the week. * Asian stocks also fall, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent on fears of tighter policy in China. * Shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall 4.5 percent after the company's July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters, dealers say. * Other IT stocks also drop on profit-taking: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 1.4 percent, while Infosys Ltd is lower 1.2 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd falls 1.3 percent. * The NSE index for IT shares up 45.4 percent in 2013 compared with the NSE index's returns of 4.6 percent, as of Tuesday's close. * Among blue-chip shares, Tata Motors Ltd falls 2.8 percent after marking its record high last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)