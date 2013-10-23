Oct 23 Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.11

Reoffer price 100.11

Yield 1.735 pct

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB2LQ0

