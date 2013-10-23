UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
Oct 23 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.11
Reoffer price 100.11
Yield 1.735 pct
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB2LQ0
