Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stadshypotek

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.515

Yield 1.699 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, SG CIB, Svenska HCM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0987101242

