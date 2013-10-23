BRIEF-Alimtiaz Investment's unit secures contract from Kuwait's KNPC
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.264
Reoffer price 99.514
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 450 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0226956107
* Files for secondary offering of up to 31.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing