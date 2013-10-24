* USD/INR likely to keep an upward bias on month-end demand from defence, other importers. Pair last closed at 61.59/60. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.02 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.06 percent down. * Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 14th session, being provisional buyers of $104.7 million on Wednesday, exchange data showed. * Rally risk continues to rise with another dip to test key 50 percent fibonacci support at 61.17 gets bought on Wednesday. See * The dollar edged up against major counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in China. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)