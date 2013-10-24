* Indian government bonds likely to be ranged in the absence of any major trigger ahead of the rate review on Oct. 29. The benchmark 10-year bond yield last closed at 8.63 percent. * Traders say the market now pricing in a 25 basis points hike in the repo rate. * Policy will also be keenly watched to see whether the Reserve Bank of India further lowers the marginal standing facility rate or removes the cap on banks' repo borrowing. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)