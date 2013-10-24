* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.02 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.06 percent. * Japan's Nikkei fell to a two-week low on Thursday and the Swiss franc held near a two-year high against the dollar, sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook. * Foreign investors remained net buyers for a fourteenth consecutive session after buying Indian shares worth 6.44 billion rupees ($104.55 million) on Wednesday, exchange data show. * Traders are also cautious ahead of earnings from non-information technology companies, while the Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Oct. 29 * Earnings on Thursday: Idea Cellular Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)