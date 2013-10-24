* USD/INR edges up, at 61.63/64 versus last close 61.59/60. * Dealers say no major trigger in the session, will wait for month-end importer dollar demand. * Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 14th session, being provisional buyers of $104.7 million on Wednesday, exchange data showed. * Rally risk continues to rise with another dip to test key 50 percent fibonacci support at 61.17 gets bought on Wednesday. See * The dollar edged up against major counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in China. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)