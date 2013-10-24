* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.63 percent, with traders expecting little activity ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * Dealers say most of the market participants are now factoring in a 25 basis points rate hike in the policy rate while also expecting a cut of 25 bps in the marginal standing facility rate. * The 10-year paper is seen staying rangebound between 8.55 percent and 8.65 percent during the week. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)