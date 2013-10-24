* USD/INR lower tracking gains in equities which top 21,000 for the first time in nearly three years. Pair at 61.40/41, off 61.69 highs, versus last close at 61.59/60. * Strong shares lead to hopes of more foreign fund inflows, say dealers. * Lower dollar offshore also leading to selling onshore, says a dealer. * Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 14th session, being provisional buyers of $104.7 million on Wednesday, exchange data showed. * Rally risk continues to rise with another dip to test key 50 percent fibonacci support at 61.17 gets bought on Wednesday. See (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)