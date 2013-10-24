* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points to 8.58 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's comment on taking into account the lowering of growth estimates by various analysts in the upcoming review also seen as a dovish signal by the market. * The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.43/44 per dollar compared with its close of 61.59/60 on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. * Traders, however, expect the bond to be rangebound between 8.55 percent and 8.65 percent until the central bank's policy review next week. The market has mostly factored in a 25 bps hike in the repo rate and a 25 bps cut in the marginal standing facility rate. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)