(Adds comment from central bank governor, updates markets) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.60 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's comment on taking into account the lowering of growth estimates by analysts in the upcoming review also seen as a dovish signal by the market. News agency Cogencis reported that when asked for his view on cuts in Indian economic growth forecasts by multilateral funding agencies, Rajan said, "All that will be responded to in the policy." * The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.48/49 per dollar compared with its close of 61.59/60 on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. * Traders, however, expect the bond to be rangebound between 8.55 percent and 8.65 percent until the central bank's policy review next week. The market has mostly factored in a 25 bps hike in the repo rate and a 25 bps cut in the marginal standing facility rate.