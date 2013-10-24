Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.937

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.9bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

Data supplied by International Insider.