BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.937
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.9bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN LU0953782009
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )