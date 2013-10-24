BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 40bp
Payment Date November 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005502960
