Borrower Sanctuary Capital PLC

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date April 26, 2047

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 114.173

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 450 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0776269648

