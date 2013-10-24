Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2023

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.233

Reoffer price 99.533

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 475 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN CH0222418318

ISIN CH0212937251

Data supplied by International Insider.