BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower HEATHROW Funding Ltd
Obligors Heathrow Airport Ltd, Heathrow (AH) Ltd,
Heathrow (SP) Ltd & Heathrow Express Operating Company Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date October 31, 2046
Final Legal: October 31, 2048
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.347
Yield 4.611 pct
Spread 117 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT
Payment Date October 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC, NAB & RBC CM
Ratings A- (S&P), A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0987355855
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )