Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.627

Reoffer price 99.627

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

