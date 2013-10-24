BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.627
Reoffer price 99.627
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
