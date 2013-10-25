BRIEF-Henan Province Xixia Auto-Pump to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SEOUL Oct 25 Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, expects its U.S. sales to remain lacklustre in October as labour strikes in South Korea hurt U.S. exports and the U.S. government shutdown curbed demand, an executive said.
The remarks were made by Joo Woo-jeong, a director at Kia Motors, during an earnings conference call on Friday.
Kia Motors sold 416,383 vehicles in the United States from January to September, down 4.3 percent from the previous year, lagging the market's 8 percent gain. Kia's South Korean labour union staged a partial strike in August and September because of wage disputes. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says not able to file audited financial statements for fy 2016, within the timeframe required by the nigerian stock exchange