* Indian government bonds likely ranged ahead of RBI policy next week. The benchmark 10-year bond yield last closed at 8.58 percent. * Dealers still largely expecting a 25 basis points hike in repo rate with any future direction on the rate trajectory also to be watched on Oct. 29. * Concerns over meeting FY14 fiscal deficit target back to the fore with unnamed finance ministry officials telling Reuters that the government may roll over $15 billion of subsidy costs into next budget. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded. * U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on Thursday while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an abrupt slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI spread had gone too far. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)