* Indian government bonds likely ranged ahead of RBI policy next
week. The benchmark 10-year bond yield last
closed at 8.58 percent.
* Dealers still largely expecting a 25 basis points hike in repo
rate with any future direction on the rate trajectory also to be
watched on Oct. 29.
* Concerns over meeting FY14 fiscal deficit target back to the
fore with unnamed finance ministry officials telling Reuters
that the government may roll over $15 billion of subsidy costs
into next budget.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on
Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not
shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded.
* U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on Thursday
while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an abrupt
slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI spread had
gone too far.
