* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.62 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.2 percent. * A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while the dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro, reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its stimulus into 2014. * Foreign investors have continued to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 15th consecutive session. Provisional exchange data showed a net purchase of 9.91 billion rupees ($161.4 million) on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 125 billion rupees during that period. * However, investors are also taking the opportunity to book profits especially on recent outperformers. * Results on Friday: ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)