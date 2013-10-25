* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.62
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.2 percent.
* A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while the
dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro,
reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue
its stimulus into 2014.
* Foreign investors have continued to buy local shares,
remaining net buyers for a 15th consecutive session. Provisional
exchange data showed a net purchase of 9.91 billion rupees
($161.4 million) on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 125
billion rupees during that period.
* However, investors are also taking the opportunity to book
profits especially on recent outperformers.
* Results on Friday: ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd,
GAIL (India) Ltd.
