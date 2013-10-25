* USD/INR likely to open flat around 61.43-61.48 band
with pair headed for a second week of gains. Pair last closed at
61.46/47.
* Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.52 percent, while
the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.27 percent
lower.
* Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 15th
session, being provisional buyers of $161.5 million on Thursday,
exchange data showed.
* The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in
early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through
early next year undermined the greenback.
* Reuters poll shows that investors raise long positions in Asia
FX.
* Technicals show USD/INR may see relief rally.
