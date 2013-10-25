* USD/INR trading flat at 61.45/47 versus last close at
61.46/47.
* Local stocks down 0.2 percent.
* RBI policy on Tuesday likely be the next trigger with any hike
in the repo rate to negatively impact the INR.
* Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 15th
session, being provisional buyers of $161.5 million on Thursday,
exchange data showed.
* The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in
early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through
early next year undermined the greenback.
* A Reuters poll shows that investors raise long positions in
Asia FX.
* Technicals show USD/INR may see a relief rally.
