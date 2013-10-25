* USD/INR trading flat at 61.45/47 versus last close at 61.46/47. * Local stocks down 0.2 percent. * RBI policy on Tuesday likely be the next trigger with any hike in the repo rate to negatively impact the INR. * Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 15th session, being provisional buyers of $161.5 million on Thursday, exchange data showed. * The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through early next year undermined the greenback. * A Reuters poll shows that investors raise long positions in Asia FX. * Technicals show USD/INR may see a relief rally. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)