* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.57 percent with sentiment continuing to remain
slightly biddish following the central bank chief's comments
reported by a local news agency on Thursday.
* News agency Cogencis reported that when asked for his view on
cuts in Indian economic growth forecasts by multilateral funding
agencies, RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said, "All that will be
responded to in the policy."
* Traders expect the 10-year yield to remain in an 8.55 percent
to 8.65 percent range until the policy review on Tuesday where
most participants expect a 25 basis points hike in repo rate
along with a cut in the marginal stating facility rate.
* Concerns over meeting FY14 fiscal deficit target back to the
fore and will limit any sharp gains in bonds. Unnamed finance
ministry officials told Reuters on Thursday that the government
may roll over $15 billion of subsidy costs into next budget.
