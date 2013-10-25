* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.57 percent with sentiment continuing to remain slightly biddish following the central bank chief's comments reported by a local news agency on Thursday. * News agency Cogencis reported that when asked for his view on cuts in Indian economic growth forecasts by multilateral funding agencies, RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said, "All that will be responded to in the policy." * Traders expect the 10-year yield to remain in an 8.55 percent to 8.65 percent range until the policy review on Tuesday where most participants expect a 25 basis points hike in repo rate along with a cut in the marginal stating facility rate. * Concerns over meeting FY14 fiscal deficit target back to the fore and will limit any sharp gains in bonds. Unnamed finance ministry officials told Reuters on Thursday that the government may roll over $15 billion of subsidy costs into next budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)