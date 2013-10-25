* Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares fall 2 percent after
rival Idea Cellular Ltd on Thursday reported lower
voice volumes in the July-September quarter from the previous
quarter.
* Idea is much smaller than Bharti in revenue terms, but both
mobile carriers operate on the GSM technology and have similar
kinds of subscribers.
* Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report that Idea's
voice traffic declined 5.8 percent sequentially compared to its
estimate of a 3.5 percent decline.
* "Idea's voice traffic growth is disappointing. Part of this
can be seasonality, but other underlying reasons are yet to be
confirmed. And this is getting extrapolated to Bharti's Indian
operations as well," said an analyst tracking the sector at a
foreign brokerage house.
* Idea shares are also down 3 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)