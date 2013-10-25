* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.2 percent on profit-taking, after hitting their highest level since November 2010 on Thursday. * Among blue chip shares, Tata Motors Ltd is down 1.2 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 1.8 percent. * Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares fall 2 percent after rival Idea Cellular Ltd on Thursday reported lower voice volumes in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter. Idea shares are also down 3 percent. * GAIL (India) Ltd is down 1.2 percent ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. * However, Deutsche Bank raised its December 2013 target for India's benchmark BSE index to a record high at 22,000 points from 21,000, saying investor pessimism earlier this year was receding amid positive developments such as a good monsoon. * Also, foreign investors have continued to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 15th consecutive session. Provisional exchange data showed a net purchase of 9.91 billion rupees ($161.4 million) on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 125 billion rupees during that period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)