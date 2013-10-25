* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.2 percent on
profit-taking, after hitting their highest level since November
2010 on Thursday.
* Among blue chip shares, Tata Motors Ltd is down 1.2
percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls
1.8 percent.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares fall 2 percent after
rival Idea Cellular Ltd on Thursday reported lower
voice volumes in the July-September quarter from the previous
quarter. Idea shares are also down 3 percent.
* GAIL (India) Ltd is down 1.2 percent ahead of its
July-September earnings later in the day.
* However, Deutsche Bank raised its December 2013 target for
India's benchmark BSE index to a record high at 22,000 points
from 21,000, saying investor pessimism earlier this year was
receding amid positive developments such as a good monsoon.
* Also, foreign investors have continued to buy local shares,
remaining net buyers for a 15th consecutive session. Provisional
exchange data showed a net purchase of 9.91 billion rupees
($161.4 million) on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 125
billion rupees during that period.
