* USD/INR jumps on buying by custodial banks ahead of
the central bank policy review on Tuesday. The pair rises to
61.64/65, off 61.44 lows, versus last close at 61.46/47.
* "Today's spot will be settled on Tuesday which is the policy
day. So, we are seeing a spurt in buying interest by foreign
banks," says dealer.
* The Reserve Bank of India policy on Tuesday likely be the next
trigger with any hike in the repo rate to negatively impact the
INR.
* Foreign funds extend buying in local stocks for a 15th
session, being provisional buyers of $161.5 million on Thursday,
exchange data showed.
* The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in
early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through
early next year undermined the greenback.
* A Reuters poll shows that investors raise long positions in
Asia FX.
* Technicals show USD/INR may see a relief rally.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)