* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.59 percent but trading continues to hold in a tight band ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review on Oct. 29. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in an 8.55 percent to 8.65 percent range until the policy review, where the central bank is largely expected to raise the key policy rate by 25 basis points. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee's moves for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)