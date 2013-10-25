BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.59 percent but trading continues to hold in a tight band ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review on Oct. 29. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in an 8.55 percent to 8.65 percent range until the policy review, where the central bank is largely expected to raise the key policy rate by 25 basis points. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee's moves for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.