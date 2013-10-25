* Traders expect volatility after Indian shares rise to near three-year highs as the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps at its policy review on Oct. 29, its second monthly consecutive hike. * Global markets will also be in focus as the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting on Oct. 29-30. * The expiry of October derivative contracts on Oct. 31 could further add to the volatility, traders say. * Markets will also be focused on earnings from drug exporters including Lupin Ltd and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd . * Overseas flows will also be key after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought a total of nearly 125 billion Indian rupees ($2.04 billion) over 15 sessions until Thursday, according to regulatory and exchange data. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: Hindustan Unilever Ltd earnings Mon: Earnings of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Tues: RBI's monetary policy review, results of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Wed: Lupin Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, DLF Ltd earnings results Thurs: IDFC Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)