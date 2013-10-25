* Indian central bank's monetary policy review on Oct. 29 will be a key, with traders expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike to fight inflationary pressures. * While a 25 bps rate hike has been largely priced in, a bigger hike or further signs of tightening from the RBI will lead to a sell-off in bonds. * Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI will cut the marginal standing facility rate or raise the cap on banks' repo borrowing to ease liquidity pressures. * Rupee likely to be negatively affected if equities fall on any rate hike. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Mon:RBI to release macroeconomic review for fiscal first half * Tue: RBI policy review/press conference * Wed: RBI post policy telecon with analysts * Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)