* Indian government bonds likely to open flat to weaker as caution seen prevailing ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield last closed at 8.58 percent. * Traders will watch the Reserve Bank of India's macroeconomic review of the first half of the fiscal year that started in April for cues on policy stand. The central bank will give its review after the market close. * Bonds will move in a narrow band of 8.55 to 8.62 percent, a senior dealer said. * Dealers still largely expecting a 25 basis points hike in repo rate with any future direction on the rate trajectory also to be watched on Oct. 29. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it might signal it will stick to the current size of its bond-purchase stimulus. * Brent crude futures edged up to above $107 a barrel in cautious early Asia trade on Monday, taking a break after three days of losses as investors wait on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)