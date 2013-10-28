* USD/INR likely to open around 61.40 levels versus its Friday close of 61.46/47. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.63 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.75 percent higher. * Trading expected to remain cautious ahead of the RBI's rate decision on Tuesday with some dealers expecting Governor Raghuram Rajan to take steps to unwind fully the cash-tightening steps taken in July to support the rupee. * The central bank will release macroeconomic review after market hours on Monday, which will be closely watched for any comments on the rupee. * Foreign funds extended buying in local stocks for a 16th session, being provisional buyers of 6.26 billion rupees ($101.63 million) on Friday, exchange data showed. * The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro. ($1 = 61.5950 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)