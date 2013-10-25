Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Tennet Holding BV
Issue Amount 500 milllion euro
Maturity Date November 01, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.512
Reoffer price 99.512
Yield 2.201 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020
Payment Date November 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BNP Paribas
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0988014212
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.