BANGALORE, Oct 25 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 42600 ICS-105(28mm) 41900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 42000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42800 ICS-105(31mm) 43300 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56000