Oct 25Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V.BARGARA SRI SRINIVASAUREA 09/10 09/10 27/10 nil 63,525 nil
2) M.V.BELGRANO INTEROCEAN UREA 11/10 11/10 29/10 nil 64,720 nil
3) M.V. GRAIG CARDIF INTEROCEAN DAP 19/10 19/10 29/10 nil 32,868 nil
4) M.T. PALCHEM 1 INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 24/10 24/10 25/10 nil 5,940 nil
5) M.V.OCEAN CROWN GLORY FAITH MOP/SOP 24/10 24/10 30/10 nil 22000/13000 nil
6) M.V. LUCKY TRADER IMPERIAL CP COKE 25/10 25/10 31/10 nil 18,700 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.V.XIN RUN SEATRANS UREA nil 59,558 nil 06/10 ---
2) M.T.ANGEL ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 13,295 nil 25/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.V.THOR WAVE J.M.BAXI &CO GB 38,000 nil nil 26/10
2) M.V. DENSA FALCON IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 35,300 nil 26/10
3) M.T.NILUFER SULTANINTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 26/10
4) M.T.SANMAR ORISSA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 28/10
5) M.T.BOW VICTOR ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 23,000 nil 28/10
6) M.V.BI JIA SHAN BOTHRA COAL nil 29,100 nil 29/10
7) M.T. GAS MASTER SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 4,010 nil 29/10
8) M.T.GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 4,500 nil 30/10
9) M.V.SHI ZI SHAN BOTHRA MOP nil 32964/7952 nil 02/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL