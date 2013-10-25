Oct 25Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.BARGARA SRI SRINIVASAUREA 09/10 09/10 27/10 nil 63,525 nil 2) M.V.BELGRANO INTEROCEAN UREA 11/10 11/10 29/10 nil 64,720 nil 3) M.V. GRAIG CARDIF INTEROCEAN DAP 19/10 19/10 29/10 nil 32,868 nil 4) M.T. PALCHEM 1 INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 24/10 24/10 25/10 nil 5,940 nil 5) M.V.OCEAN CROWN GLORY FAITH MOP/SOP 24/10 24/10 30/10 nil 22000/13000 nil 6) M.V. LUCKY TRADER IMPERIAL CP COKE 25/10 25/10 31/10 nil 18,700 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.XIN RUN SEATRANS UREA nil 59,558 nil 06/10 --- 2) M.T.ANGEL ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 13,295 nil 25/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.THOR WAVE J.M.BAXI &CO GB 38,000 nil nil 26/10 2) M.V. DENSA FALCON IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 35,300 nil 26/10 3) M.T.NILUFER SULTANINTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 26/10 4) M.T.SANMAR ORISSA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 28/10 5) M.T.BOW VICTOR ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 23,000 nil 28/10 6) M.V.BI JIA SHAN BOTHRA COAL nil 29,100 nil 29/10 7) M.T. GAS MASTER SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 4,010 nil 29/10 8) M.T.GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 4,500 nil 30/10 9) M.V.SHI ZI SHAN BOTHRA MOP nil 32964/7952 nil 02/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL