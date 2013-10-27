SHANGHAI Oct 27 China's Dongfeng Motor Group
is still weighing the benefits of investing in
loss-making PSA Peugeot Citroen, a top Dongfeng
executive said, hinting that a deal with the French carmaker
could take a long time.
PSA is preparing a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) capital
increase, in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French
government will each contribute 1.5 billion euros and acquire 20
to 30 percent of the troubled carmaker, sources with knowledge
of the plan told Reuters earlier this month.
The sources added that Peugeot hopes to conclude the deal
this year.
However, at an industry forum in Shanghai at the weekend,
Dongfeng's general manager Zhu Fushou suggested that China's
second-biggest vehicle maker is not in a hurry to make that
investment.
"If we can complement each other's advantages, if we can
achieve synergies, we may go ahead to do it. Otherwise, we would
not do it,' Zhu said.
"As a partner, we are surely concerned about the overall
business of PSA. Last year, it made a net loss of 5 billion euro
($6.90 billion)."
To illustrate the complexity of such a transaction, Zhu
cited a recent deal in which Volvo acquired a 45 percent stake
in Dongfeng's commercial vehicle unit.
"Regarding the strategic alliance between Dongfeng and
Volvo, we made preparations for several years before reaching a
consensus. We both agreed that we would greatly benefit each
other."
Zhu reiterated Dongfeng's global ambition, saying that there
was an unstoppable trend for Chinese automakers to expand
overseas, despite headwinds including low awareness of Chinese
brands, inexperience in international operations and trade
protectionism.
"For China's auto industry, the progress and determination
of globalization is irreversible ... but the road ahead will be
bumpy."
In addition to PSA, Dongfeng also operates joint ventures
with Nissan Motors Co and Honda Motor Co in
China, the world's biggest auto market.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
