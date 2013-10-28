* Indian government bond yields inch up, expected to keep tight range ahead of policy review on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp higher at 8.59 percent. * Dealers still largely expecting a 25 basis points hike in repo rate with a similar cut in the marginal standing facility rate and some increase in banks' borrowing cap on repo borrowing. * "Yields may move up if RBI chooses to go with a hawkish statement along with a repo hike," says trader with primary dealership. * Traders will watch the Reserve Bank of India's macroeconomic review for the first half of the fiscal year that started in April for cues on policy stand. The central bank will give its review after the market close. * Bonds will move in a narrow band of 8.56 to 8.62 percent ahead of RBI, the dealer said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)