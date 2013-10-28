* USD/INR trading at 61.41/42 versus its close of 61.46/47, hurt by gains in the domestic share market with sentiment cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. * All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading up 0.4 percent. * The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro. * The central bank will also release its macroeconomic policy review in the evening on Monday, which will be eyed for opening cues on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)