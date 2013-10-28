* Indian government bond yields rise on jitters ahead of the central bank policy review on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher on day at 8.63 percent. * Dealers say potential for surprise remains high at RBI review as the central bank can tinker with multiple policy levers. * Options being bandied include a 25 or a 50 bps hike in repo, a similar cut in the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and changes to borrowing cap under the liquidity adjustment facility. * Post trading hours on Monday, RBI will release its macro review which will be watched for potential clues ahead of policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)