* USD/INR trading at 61.53/54 versus its previous close of 61.46/47 and off the session low of 61.35, boosted by a retreat in domestic shares with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India will likely raise its lending rate further on Tuesday, cementing its inflation-fighting credentials despite the country's sputtering economic growth, a Reuters poll showed. * Local shares trading largely flat after rising as much as 0.4 percent. * Gains in other Asian currencies are, however, expected to limit a very sharp rise in the pair. * The macro economic report to be published at 1130 GMT will be critical in offering some clues about Tuesday's policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)