* The benchmark five-year OIS rate 3 basis points higher at 8.22 percent, while the one-year rate 4 basis points up at 8.41 percent. * Negative spread between 1-, 5-year has reduced to 19 bps versus 70 bps before last policy review in September as RBI has cut the MSF rate by 125 bps since then. * OIS curve unlikely to move much if RBI sticks to consensus call i.e. a 25 bps hike in repo and a similar cut in the MSF rate. * Dealer says small steepening likely if quantitative restrictions on repo borrowing stay, more steepening if unlimited funding at repo.