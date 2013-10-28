* India's benchmark index falls 0.35 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.56 percent. * Banking stocks fall on risk aversion ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, while U.S. Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting on Oct. 29-30. * State Bank of India Ltd falls 2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.5 percent. * The expiry of the October derivative contracts on Oct. 31 could further add to the volatility, traders say. * Consumer goods shares fall as July-September sales volume growth fails to surprise, analysts say. * ITC Ltd is down 3.4 percent while Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 0.9 percent after earlier rising as much as 4.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)