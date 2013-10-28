Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 06, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.284
Reoffer price 99.284
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.98bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ Bank & SEB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.