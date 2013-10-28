Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SEB AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.509
Reoffer price 99.509
Yield 1.7 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.1bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, SEB &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0988357090
Data supplied by International Insider.