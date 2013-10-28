Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SEB AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.509

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 1.7 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, SEB &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0988357090

