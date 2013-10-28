BANGALORE, Oct 28 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 40000 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 42700 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 42200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41600 ICS-105(29mm) 42400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42300 ICS-105(30mm) 43100 ICS-105(31mm) 43600 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56000