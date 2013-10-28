Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.123

Reoffer price 101.123

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Belfius

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million

euro when fungible

ISIN BE6258119674

