HONG KONG Oct 29 Asia's once-reliable export
engine remains stalled two years into a global economic
recovery, raising concerns about the region's competitiveness
and its ability to motor through the next tough time for
emerging markets.
Exports from seven of East Asia's biggest exporters - Japan,
China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore -
grew by just 0.8 percent in the third quarter, according to a
Reuters analysis of national trade data, led by a 3.1 percent
gain in exports to the U.S. from the same three months of 2012.
The data reinforce a worrying trend in a region where gross
exports represent more than a third of its combined economic
output: since peaking in 2010 as the global economy rebounded
from financial crisis, Asia's export growth has rapidly cooled.
Double-digit growth, common to the past decade, petered out
in 2011 and has not recovered.
"There is really no change in the main thing that's going on
across Asia - which is no growth in exports the past two years,"
said Tim Condon, head of financial markets research at ING in
Singapore.
"I think it's weak global spending, it's as simple as that."
There is a growing consensus that Asia faces slower growth
and more uncertain prospects once the U.S. economy improves to
the point where the Federal Reserve begins scaling back five
years of radical monetary stimulus.
If exports fail to offset rising interest rates and ebbing
global capital flows, economists say, Asia will have to rely on
domestic demand to take up the slack - a difficult proposition
given aging populations and other structural hurdles.
The failure of Asian exports to rise in tandem with global
recovery has sparked a debate among economists about whether
Asia might be losing its competitiveness as wages and other
costs rise. But Asia's share of U.S. imports, according to data
from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis, has
been growing since 2002 alongside a steady climb in China's
exports since its 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization.
"There's no compelling evidence that the competitiveness of
EM (emerging market) Asia's exports has fallen," said Johanna
Chua, head of Asia economics and market analysis at Citigroup in
Hong Kong. The sluggish recovery in U.S. imports reflects the
lopsided nature of the U.S. recovery, she said, one led by
housing and shale gas instead of consumer spending or business
investment.
"We're not getting a broad-based recovery," said Chua.
JAPAN'S 'HOLLOWING OUT'
Japan, however, is a different story.
The world's third-largest economy has slowly been losing
market share in the United States. Japanese exports fell almost
11 percent to $180.4 billion in the third quarter, leading
Asia's export decline.
In local currency terms, Japanese exports climbed nearly 13
percent in the quarter because of a sharply weaker yen over the
past 12 months. But the volume of shipments was virtually flat.
And while Japan lost its lead as Asia's top exporter to the
United States and Europe a decade ago, it now appears to be
losing its edge in China to neighbor and rival South Korea.
Asia's exports to China in the third quarter rose 1 percent,
with a 9 percent rise in exports from Korea offsetting an 11
percent decline in exports to China from Japan. Indeed, in the
past five years, Korea has edged out Japan as Asia's biggest
exporter to China.
That may be a reflection less of declining popularity or
competitiveness of Japanese products than a shift of production
out of Japan to other production bases in Asia and the United
States - the "hollowing out" of Japanese industry.
This phenomenon explains how a weak yen can boost exports in
yen and the earnings of Japanese exporters calculated in yen
even though shipments from Japan are falling. Japan's exporters
are earning more from products sold - and manufactured -
overseas.
"Japanese automobiles and general machinery remain
competitive and, in fact, Japanese auto sales have increased in
the United States this year from last. But exports have not
increased as much," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.
"The reason is their continued shift to local production.
The weak yen at current levels won't help reverse the trend of
hollowing out of industry and is unlikely to boost exports as
much as it used to."