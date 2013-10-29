(Refiles to add missing word 'quarterly' in headline) * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.12 percent * Asian shares and the dollar fell slightly in early trade on Tuesday, mired in recent ranges as investors wait for commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve after this week's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy on hold. * Foreign investors have continued to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 17th consecutive session. Provisional exchange data showed a net purchase of 6.36 billion rupees ($103.41 million) on Monday, bringing the total to nearly 140.5 billion rupees during that period. * Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan will release his first quarterly monetary policy review where he is expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points. (0530 GMT) * India cbank chief's interaction with analysts post-monetary policy. (0900 GMT) * Earnings on Tuesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, NTPC Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd. * Also, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said a weak rupee would increase import expenses in the second half of its fiscal year, after costs cuts led to a better-than-expected tripling in quarterly net profit from a low base. ($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)